The positives and negatives of melting snow

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – From piles of snow last weekend to sunshine and mild air this weekend. 22News is working for you with the pros and cons of this changing weather.

What a difference a week can make. Last weekend, western Massachusetts dealt with three different winter storms: one on Thursday, one smaller storm on Saturday, and then one final one Sunday, bringing close to a foot of snow to many areas.

This weekend, western Massachusetts has been dealing with quite the opposite weather. Temperatures are forecasted to be a good ten degrees above average all weekend. Our average high temperature for this time of the year is around 36 degrees, and western Massachusetts will be feeling the 40s and 50s.

Due to the mild air, lots of melting over the next couple of days is expected, which can lead to damage to your roof.

But if snow melts at a good pace, it can actually be a positive thing, especially after western Massachusetts barely saw a snow pack last winter season.

22News went to Hadley Garden Center, who told 22News melting snow is actually a good thing for your lawn and garden come spring. Tom Giles, of the Hadley Garden Center, told 22News, “Well obviously it’s good to have the moisture content. We need to get moisture into the soil and we’re all looking forward to a great gardening season. But we’re mindful of the way things were left off in the fall, so now when we see all this snow and all this melting and puddles, we feel better. We feel like there won’t be a storage.”

Snow pack is needed for our plants, especially as spring rolls around. Spring officially beings March 20th, which is 30 days away, even though we will be feeling like spring over the next couple of days.