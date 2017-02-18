Steve Bannon playing major role in chaotic first few weeks of Trump presidency

(CNN) – President Trump is in Florida preparing for a rally in Melbourne Saturday. This as we learn more about the role of Steve Bannon in the Trump white house.

President Donald Trump is back in Florida where he will held a rally at the at the Orlando-Melbourne airport on Saturday.

Those rallies, a signature of his presidential campaign, and his first solo presidential press conference where he pushed back on reports of infighting among his staff:

Trump said, “I turn on the TV’s., open the newspapers and I see stories of chaos. Chaos. Yet it is the exact opposite. This administration is running like a fine- tuned machine.”

And scolded the press saying, “Russia is fake news. Russia — this is fake news put out by the media. I know when you’re telling the truth or when you’re not. I just see many, many untruthful things. I’m having a good time. Tomorrow, they will say, “Donald Trump rants and raves at the press.” I’m not ranting and raving. I’m just telling you. You know, you’re dishonest people. But — but I’m not ranting and raving.”

Trump was clearly back in campaign mode encouraged by Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, who reportedly said “very much enjoyed seeing Trump confront the press directly and return to stump speeches”

Sources say the chaotic pace in the first month of Trump’s presidency is thanks to Bannon, who tends to favor disruption.

Time Magazine has called him the second most powerful man in the world, writing, “while other advisers have tried to change Trump, Bannon has urged him to step on the gas.”

Bannon played a key role on Trump’s controversial travel ban, which Trump defended after losing a court battle in the 9th circuit saying, “we had a very smooth rollout of the travel ban. But we had a bad court. Got a bad decision.”

And Trump has elevated Bannon to a role in the National Security Council.

At a religious conference in 2014, Bannon shared his apocalyptic views on national security, saying we are threatened by a “new barbarity” of Islamic terrorism saying, “we’re at the very beginning stages of a very brutal and bloody conflict.”

After national security adviser Michael Flynn was ousted for misleading the Vice President on his conversations with Russia over sanctions, Trump slammed the media for publishing the leaked information that he feels forced his hand

Trump said, “How does the press get this information that’s classified? How do they do it? You know why? Because it’s an illegal process and the press should be ashamed of themselves.”

Press criticism central to the Bannon playbook, seen in Trump’s campaign and tenure so far in the white house.

Last month, Bannon telling the New York Times, “the media here is the opposition party” which Trump echoed in an interview a day later saying, “I think the media is the opposition party in many ways.”