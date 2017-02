SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound to his groin.

Springfield Police Lt. Richard Labelle told 22News that police were alerted when the man walked into Mercy Medical Center just after 1 o’clock Saturday morning.

The man claimed he was near the intersection of Maple and Central Streets when he heard a couple of gunshots, but police are still looking into how it happened.

His wound is not considered life threatening.