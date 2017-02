SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southwick Police Department is asking for your assistance in identifying two individuals suspected of shoplifting.

The two suspects are believed to have shoplifted an undisclosed amount of products, which resulted in a “substantial loss” to the Big Y Supermarket in Southwick.

Anyone with information about either of the two suspects is asked to contact the Southwick Police Department by calling 413-569-5348. Your identity will remain confidential.