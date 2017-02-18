Scientists plan Boston rally to highlight threats to science

The rally coincides with the annual conference of the American Association for the Advancement of Science in Boston.

BOSTON (AP) — Scientists and their supporters are planning a rally in Boston’s Copley Square to bring attention to what they say are the increasing threats to science and scientific research in the U.S.

The rally’s supporters say they worry about the muzzling of scientists and government agencies, the de-funding of public science, and the erosion of the country’s institutions of science. They say it’s a dangerous trend for the country.

The gathering is scheduled for Sunday at noon at Copley Square.

Activists say they’re increasingly concerned after what they describe as “anti-science forces and climate deniers” have taken office. They say science should play an integral role in the country’s policy-making.

