Sargento expands recall of cheese products

(NBC) – Sargento Foods is expanding the recall of its cheeses. On February 10th, Sargento announced a recall of seven products due to a possible listeria contamination.

On Friday, Sargento expanded that recall to include seven additional cheeses: Sliced Colby, sliced Muenster, sliced Pepper Jack, sliced Tomato and Basil Jack, shredded reduced fat Colby-Jack, shredded Four-Cheese Pizzeria, and shredded Double Cheddar.

Officials say the potential listeria contamination originated from the supplier’s facility and they have terminated their relationship with that supplier, Deutsch Kase Haus.

Officials say no confirmed illnesses have been reported so far.