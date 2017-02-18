Rated R

1 hour 45 Minutes

Adam Driver, Golshifteh Farahani, Kara Hayward, Jared Gilman

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In this age of fast paced movies that hardly give you time to think, it’s such a pleasure to find “Paterson,” the slow, reflective story of an ordinary guy with the soul of a poet.

Adam Driver brings this complex character to life. It’s a performance that eventually overpowers you in a very delicate way.

You’ll instantly feel for his character, a gifted poet living a bleak existence as a Mass Transit bus driver in Paterson, New Jersey. He’s a decent person going through life in isolation, wondering what could have been.

His wife is too wrapped up in herself to notice Driver’s quiet desperation. His only escape, the neighborhood bar where he unwinds, but keeps his poetic side to himself.

The power behind “Paterson” is director Jim Jarmusch’s ability to make us feel a sense of outrage that “Paterson’s” poetry will be lost to the world. He’s doomed to a life of obscurity. It’s an awful feeling that Jarmusch milks for all its worth.

“Paterson” has a strange beauty holding out hope that one day he might be appreciated.

“Paterson” is sheer poetry to your emotions. It’s the kind of movie that quietly creeps up on you, and before you know it, you’re hooked.

“Paterson” drives his bus to the surefire destination of 4 stars. No, it’s not for those who become easily bored, but you’ll know you’ve seem something special.