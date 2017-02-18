New e-cigarette technique exposes new set of risks for vapers

(CNN) – New research finds a quarter of teens who vape say they’ve used e-cigarettes for an alternative technique known as “dripping.”

That number is more alarming when you take into account a December report from the surgeon general which says e-cigs are the most commonly used form of tobacco among young people in the United States

Dripping exposes these young vapers to a whole new set of risks. The normal process of vaping relies on an e-cigarette’s reservoir and wick to feed a liquid to a heating coil within the device. The liquid turns into a vapor which is then inhaled.

Dripping is when a user bypasses the usual battery-operated process and manually drips the liquid directly onto the coil.

According to a study in the journal pediatrics, dripping creates thicker clouds of vapor, gives a stronger sensation in the throat and makes flavors taste better.

Unfortunately dripping also increases the release of harmful chemicals. The toxins are linked to cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a progressive illness that makes it difficult to breathe.

Handling the liquid so often also means there is a greater risk of skin contact. If enough liquid is spilled a vapor could be exposed to toxic levels of nicotine.

Even before dripping became an issue, other health concerns led the FDA to announce it would regulate e-cigarettes the same way it regulates other tobacco products.