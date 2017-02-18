Man hospitalized after crashing car into utility pole in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An East Longmeadow man was taken to the hospital after his car crashed into a utility pole on Allen Street in Springfield.

Springfield Police Lt. Richard Labelle said police were called to 1885 Allen Street just before 11 o’clock Friday night. They found the car had severed the pole in half and damaged a transformer.

The driver was taken to Baystate Medical Center and is expected to be okay. No other car was involved and police are still looking into the exact cause of the crash.