Malloy: XL Center renovations needed with or without team

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy MGN-Online
Photo courtesy MGN-Online

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Whether or not Connecticut can attract another professional hockey team to its capital city, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says the XL Center facility still needs to be either overhauled or closed.

The Democrat has proposed borrowing $250 million over several years to renovate the downtown Hartford arena, built in 1975.

During a tour on Friday, Malloy noted the arena is not getting its share of concerts and other events because of problems ranging from faulty air conditioning during the summer to the lack of luxury seating.

Malloy recently wrote to New York Islanders NHL team, urging them to consider moving to a renovated XL Center. He says “other groups” hoping to own teams have since contacted him.

But Malloy stressed the renovations are not about luring a team.

