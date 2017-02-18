Holyoke high school hosts Miracle League baseball signups

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Baseball season is around the corner and kids are ready for the field. Kids are signing up to play some baseball this spring.

The Holyoke Youth Baseball League has five divisions and the Miracle League of Western Massachusetts, which allows children with physical and mental disabilities to participate in a safe and fun environment.

Molly Fitzell of Holyoke said, “It’s just a place where I don’t have to worry about her being made fun of. Molly doesn’t walk well she doesn’t run well. So the Miracle League, you don’t have to worry about that if they walk slow they can walk slow to the base and nobody is going to make fun of them for dragging a leg or anything like that.”

Signups were being held at the Holyoke High School Cafe this Saturday and will continue next Saturday. The league has been around in western Massachusetts since 2015. Last year there were 24 players in the Miracle League but it’s expected to grow.

All Miracle League Players are paired with a Buddy who will help them round the bases and hit those home runs and there’s no score taken so no one’s left out.

Registration fees are $35 per player and scholarships are available for families with financial needs.

Applications for Miracle League Buddies are also being accepted and you can sign up online at http://www.miracleleaguewestma.com

Ernie Fitzell, the registration coordinator of the HYBL told 22News, “The buddy’s job is to make sure that the player doesn’t get hurt. I mean you let him do as much as he can by himself but if a line drive comes or something. It’s your job to knock that line drive down so no one gets hurt.”

Games are played at the Dean Technical High School Softball Diamond in Holyoke, Sundays, at 10’clock in the morning during the season.

The spring 2017 playing season will begin in April and run through June.

A $1.3 million new specialized playing field is being constructed for the Miracle League at Springfield College, and it is expected to be completed in September for their fall season.