Holyoke Grand Colleen to be crowned Saturday night

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – The city of Holyoke will select their grand colleen tonight for the upcoming Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade.

It’s a rigorous selection process, but tonight, one young lady will be chosen as 63rd Grand Colleen. Irish heritage was on full display Saturday night.

The top five contestants competed for the crown, and for a chance to represent their city in the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade.

These young women told 22News, since they were little, they’ve dreamt of representing their community and their heritage as a Grand Colleen.

22News spoke to last year’s colleen Meghan Ryan about what makes the parade special, “My family has been in the city for 7 generations and to be Holyoke’s Grand Colleen, it’s kinda like I’m honoring Holyoke and the entire city and my family.”

Guest are ready for a big evening dinner will begin shortly, and the Grand Colleen will be crowned Saturday night around 8:45

She will kick off the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade on March 19th while riding on the Grand Colleen float.