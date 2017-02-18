Hartford Police investigating fatal overnight shooting

The killing is the city's sixth homicide of the year

Photo Courtesy: MGNonline

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hartford Police are investigating an overnight shooting in the city’s North End that left one man dead.

The Hartford Courant reports that 27-year-old Hartford resident Chace Hernandez was found behind the wheel of a black Audi A4 new Winchester and Auburn streets with multiple gunshot wounds just after midnight.

Hernandez was taken to Saint Francis Hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the investigation began with the report of an unconscious man behind the wheel of a vehicle that had crashed into a snowbank.

Police are continuing to investigate.

