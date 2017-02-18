Explosion, fire reported at oil refinery near Los Angeles

There's no immediate word on what caused the explosion

download By Published: Updated:
The Torrance ExxonMobil Refinery is shown on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, after a reported explosion and fire happened on the site.
The Torrance ExxonMobil Refinery is shown on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, after a reported explosion and fire happened on the site.

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — There’s been an explosion and fire at an oil refinery near Los Angeles, exactly two years after a blast that crippled the plant and led to higher gasoline prices.

Torrance Assistant Fire Chief Steve Treskes says the explosion was reported at 6 a.m. Saturday, but three dozen firefighters had the blaze knocked down within a half-hour.

For a while, though, flames shot 40 feet into the air. No injuries are reported and there were no evacuations. There’s no immediate word on what caused the explosion.

The former ExxonMobil refinery was rocked by an explosion on Feb. 18, 2015 that injured several contractors and shut down the refinery for more than a year.

California regulators fined ExxonMobil more than $500,000 for safety violations.

___

This story has been corrected to change the first paragraph to say that previous blast occurred two years ago and the amount of fine in final paragraph.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s