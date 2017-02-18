Executive order that incarcerated Japanese Americans turns 75 years old

Survivors are alarmed by President Trump's executive orders that target immigrants

JANIE HAR, Associated Press Published: Updated:
In this undated photo provided by the War Relocation Authority, armed guard overlooks barracks built in the middle of the racetrack at the Fresno Fairgrounds in Fresno, Calif. The assembly center, one of 13 built in Calif., was the first stop for detainees before they were sent to permanent internment camps. About 5,300 people were held at the center between May and October 1942. (AP photo/War Relocation Authority)
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Satsuki Ina was born behind barbed wire in a prison camp during World War II, the daughter of U.S. citizens forced from their home and locked up for years following Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor.

Roughly 120,000 Japanese immigrants and Japanese-Americans were sent to camps across the West because the government claimed they might plot against the U.S. Thousands were elderly, disabled, children or infants too young to know the meaning of treason. Two-thirds were citizens.

As survivors commemorate the 75th anniversary of the executive order that authorized their incarceration, they’re speaking out to make sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Muslims, Latinos or other groups.

Ina and other survivors say they are alarmed by President Donald Trump’s executive orders that limit travel and single out immigrants.

