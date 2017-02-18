Democrats holding forums on impact of Obama health care law

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Democratic members of Congress from Connecticut are meeting with constituents to discuss the impact of former President Barack Obama’s health car law.

Congressional Republicans and President Donald Trump have pledged to repeal and replace the 2010 law.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro plans to host a round table discussion Saturday with those who have pre-existing medical conditions. Obama’s Affordable Care Act prohibits insurers from denying coverage to those with pre-existing conditions.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at the Manjares Restaurant in New Haven.

Congressman Joe Courtney is also hosting a 12:30 p.m. forum Saturday with patients, small business owners, and local health care experts to discuss what a repeal of the Affordable Care Act could mean for eastern Connecticut families at Generations Family Health Center in Willimantic.