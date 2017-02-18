HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Irish heritage was on full display Saturday night as the city of Holyoke selected their Grand Colleen for the upcoming Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade.

A packed room at the Log Cabin in Holyoke, watched as Margaret Elizabeth Walsh from Holyoke was crowned the 63rd Grand Colleen.

She will kick off the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade on March 19th while riding on the Grand Colleen float! 22News spoke with Hayley Dunn from the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee about what it takes to be a Grand Colleen.

Hayley Dunn, of Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade told 22News, “A young lady who is poised, who is very confident in herself. A young lady who is assure of herself and her community and has a great idea of what she wants to be.”

The Grand Colleen will attend scheduled events throughout year. The 22News team, like every year, will be marching in parade.