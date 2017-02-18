Belchertown deadly accident victim identified

Route 9 was shut down for about 3 hours when police investigated.

Matt Caron By Published: Updated:
larry-kelley-bg

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – 62 year old Larry Kelley has been identified as the victim of Friday’s deadly accident in Belchertown.

kelley2-cropKelley, was an influential Amherst Blogger who blog was titled “Only in the Republic of Amherst.” He used a drone to chronicle events and landscapes in Amherst.

1 killed, 2 injured in head on collision on Route 9 in Belchertown

Kelley was killed in a head-on crash along Route 9 in Belchertown just before 3 o’clock Friday afternoon. Kelley was traveling East on Route 9 when a vehicle coming west being driven by an 18 year old collided with Kelley’s vehicle

The 18 year old and his passenger were taken to Baystate Medical Center but their injuries are not life-threatening. Route 9 was shut down for about 3 hours when police investigated.

No charges have been filed.

kelley3-crop

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s