Belchertown deadly accident victim identified

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – 62 year old Larry Kelley has been identified as the victim of Friday’s deadly accident in Belchertown.

Kelley, was an influential Amherst Blogger who blog was titled “Only in the Republic of Amherst.” He used a drone to chronicle events and landscapes in Amherst.

Kelley was killed in a head-on crash along Route 9 in Belchertown just before 3 o’clock Friday afternoon. Kelley was traveling East on Route 9 when a vehicle coming west being driven by an 18 year old collided with Kelley’s vehicle

The 18 year old and his passenger were taken to Baystate Medical Center but their injuries are not life-threatening. Route 9 was shut down for about 3 hours when police investigated.

No charges have been filed.