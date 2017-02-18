Amputee prosthetic legs with Boston bombing survivor’s help

The foundation has given Lopez and about 10 other amputees customized prosthetics not covered by insurance

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Heather Abbott
(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — A 19-year-old man who lost his legs in a car accident last year has received a new pair of prosthetic limbs thanks to a survivor of the Boston Marathon bombing and a Chicago prosthetist.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Vidal Lopez received the legs from a foundation Heather Abbott created after the bombing. The Rhode Island woman was one of 17 people who lost at least one limb in the April 2013 bombing.

The foundation has given Lopez and about 10 other amputees customized prosthetics not covered by insurance.

Abbott estimates Lopez’s new legs cost about $80,000.

David Rotter, a licensed prosthetist with Chicago’s Scheck & Siress, designed the limbs.

Lopez, who lives in St. Charles, was hurt when a semitrailer plowed into his car in Mexico.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s