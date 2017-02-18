WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s not just this milder weather that has Western Massachusetts thinking of spring.

It’s the arrival of the 55th annual Springfield RV, camping and outdoor show at the Big E in West Springfield.

Outdoor lovers from all over New England have come to West Springfield to gaze and perhaps buy the latest in RV’s and campers for their summertime getaway.

Scott Kell and his son came all the way from Woodsocket, Rhode Island to get into the mood. “The idea of springtime around the corner, the camper, things to do, that’s pretty much that brings me out. Whatever catches my eye, there is a lot here to catch the eye.”

The RV camping and outdoor show at the Big E continues through Presidents day Monday. The Iconic long running show has been a staple here in Western Massachusetts since 1962.