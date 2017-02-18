1 killed, 2 injured in head on collision on Route 9 in Belchertown

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – One person died, and two others were in serious condition, after a head on collision on Route 9 in Belchertown, Friday afternoon.

Police received multiple 911 calls around 3:00 p.m. about a serious crash near 293 Federal Street, which is also Route 9 at that location. The two vehicles crashed where Federal Street turns into Amherst Road.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Mary Carey confirmed for 22News that the head-on crash has claimed the life of Larry Kelley, 62, of Amherst. Kelley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Belchertown residents told 22News Route 9 is known for speeding. June Kudrikow of Belchertown said, “Those intersections, the ones that they cut across, they tend to go quickly and figure they can get thru. Traffic on Route 9 tends to be 50 miles per hour, even though it states 45.”

Route 9 was closed for about 3 hours. Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Robert Blomgren told 22News the State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit, the Crime Scene Services Unit and detectives assigned to the Northwestern DA’s Office were called in to investigate the crash.

Theresa Bullock of Belchertown said cars sometimes drive in the breakdown lane to cut around traffic; “I would never speed around the cars to go around that area; usually if their stopped, it’s for a good reason.”

The 18-year-old driver and his two passengers are being treated for sustained non-life threatening injuries at Baystate Medical Center. The incident remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed. Any new information will be released through the Northwestern DA’s Office.

