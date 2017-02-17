What are Trump supporters saying now?

(CNN) – President Donald Trump’s 75 minute news conference on Thursday runs the gamut. Much like the news conference itself.

It is easy to find people who voted for Trump at Lute’s Casino restaurant and bar in Yuma, Arizona. A state that, once again, went red on Election Day

Many people here saw Trump’s news conference, most of the others heard a lot about it. Donald Trump said “this administration is running like a fine tuned machine”

Most everyone who talked are still very proud they voted for Trump, but some want him to move on from his list of grievances.

