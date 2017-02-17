Traffic jams continue in a residential neighborhood near Springfield school

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One Springfield neighborhood continues to deal with traffics jams outside their homes during pickup and drop-off times at Indian Orchard Elementary School.

Several signs line both sides of Milton Street, banning parking between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and warning of a $100 fine for idling. Often, the signs are ignored.

“Nothing’s been done, promises have been made,” Linda Yarber of Springfield said. “They proposed that they would have busing for the walkers, that they would have different places to pick them up and parents don’t have to drive down here.”

Residents say during pickup and drop-off times it can sometimes be hard to get out of their driveways because parents are blocking them in.

City Council President Orlando Ramos told 22News back in September that he worked with the residents and the city to get the signs installed on Milton Street last year, after hearing several complaints from neighbors, but still parents continue to park on the road.

One parent told 22News she doesn’t want to go against what the signs say, but there is no other option for her and her child.

“We should have more spaces to drop the kids off. That’s the worst part, I know that the people who live over here are complaining about that, but there’s nowhere to park, there’s nowhere,” said Gynette Santos.

Springfield Public Schools communicates drop-off and pick-up procedures to parents.