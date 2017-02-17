Tickets are selling fast before the next Powerball drawing

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Powerball jackpot has surpassed $300-million, and Friday night, lottery tickets were going fast at the F.L. Roberts in Chicopee.

The Powerball jackpot is now up $349-million. No one has won the jackpot in nearly two months.

Joe Kelly of Chicopee told 22News he’s been playing the Powerball for more than 20 years; “Well, I get a lot of kick out of it. So I have a few dollars, so I invest in that. It’s better than buying some Bud Light.”

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be purchased at Massachusetts Lottery Retailers. 44 states across the country play Powerball.

22News will bring you the winning Powerball combination on 22News at 11 on Saturday.