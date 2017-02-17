Tickets are selling fast before the next Powerball drawing

44 states across the country play Powerball

By Published: Updated:
powerball-jackpot-349-million-2

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Powerball jackpot has surpassed $300-million, and Friday night, lottery tickets were going fast at the F.L. Roberts in Chicopee.

The Powerball jackpot is now up $349-million. No one has won the jackpot in nearly two months.

Joe Kelly of Chicopee told 22News he’s been playing the Powerball for more than 20 years; “Well, I get a lot of kick out of it. So I have a few dollars, so I invest in that. It’s better than buying some Bud Light.”

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be purchased at Massachusetts Lottery Retailers. 44 states across the country play Powerball.

22News will bring you the winning Powerball combination on 22News at 11 on Saturday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s