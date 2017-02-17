The search for a national security adviser

(CNN) – The Trump administration is scrambling to find a new national security adviser.

This, after retired vice admiral Robert Harward – a highly respected former Navy SEAL – turned down the job.

The firing of Michael Flynn as National Security Advisor has thrown the White House into an urgent – and so far unsuccessful – search to fill one of the most important jobs in the barely month-old administration.

The president thought he had the problem solved at his White House press conference, saying, “I have somebody that I think will be outstanding for the position.”

But just hours later, in a stunning thanks but no thanks, retired Vice Admiral Harward turned down the job. Publicly, Harward said financial and family considerations governed his turn-down. But senior military officers rarely turn down a president. A friend of Harward’s said he was reluctant to take the job because the White House seems chaotic.

Senator John McCain also highly critical of the White House. “I think there is significant dysfunction in the national security apparatus of the Trump administration”

A republican official told CNN that Harward wanted assurances he could have his own White House team. The presence of Steve Bannon, Trump’s chief strategist who now has a permanent seat on the National Security Council, will be a challenge for whoever takes the job.

The White House says there was never a formal offer to Harward, and it’s considering other candidates, including retired general Keith Kellogg, who is filling the job temporarily.

President Trump tweeting, “General Keith Kellogg, who I have known for a long time, is very much in play for NSA, as are three others.” Retired general David Petraeus also said to still be in the running.

But with the potential for a crisis from North Korea, Iran or Russia at any time, the urgency to put an advisor into place is only growing.

Military analyst and retired Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling says, “I’m very concerned that we still have a hole in this position and the National Security Council staff has not been organized.”

Perhaps the more dire assessment from General Tony Thomas, who runs special operations, saying earlier this week, “Our government continues to be in unbelievable turmoil. I hope they sort it out soon because we’re a nation at war. As a commander, I’m concerned our government be as stable as possible.”

Texas senator Ted Cruz is now proposing former U.N. ambassador John Bolton for the job. He served under President George W. Bush. But Bolton could create uproar among some republicans, partly because of his support for the war in Iraq.

Copyright 2017 CNN