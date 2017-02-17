Target bomb plot foiled

WESH's Matt Lupoli Published: Updated:
Florida man accused of plot to plant explosives inside Target stores in an effort to manipulate stock prices.
(WESH) Federal agents have arrested an Ocala, Florida man accused of planning to put bombs in Target stores.

Mark Barnett, 48, is accused of trying to recruit someone to put ten bombs in ten different Target stores all over the east coast.

Agents said Barnett believed the bombs would force Target stock to fall, and he planned to purchase that stock when it did so that he would make money during an “eventual rebound,” according to federal documents.

Barnett is accused of filling empty food boxes, which had pasta and breakfast bar logos on the packaging, with gunpowder and a contraption to ignite it. Agents found matching materials in a shed behind Barnett’s home.

