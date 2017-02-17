“Student Strike for Sanctuary” held at UMass Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 100 University of Massachusetts students decided not to go to class Friday, and instead opted to attend a “teach-in,” as part of a national day of protest.

The protest, which supporters are calling a “general strike,” is being held nationwide in protest of the Trump Administration. The UMass event has been termed “Student Strike for Sanctuary,” and is being held at the Student Union.

Some university professors are also planning to participate, by speaking to students about U.S. immigration policy historically, and the changes made under President Trump.

22News reporter Mike Masciadrelli was at Friday’s event, and will show you how students protested tonight on 22News at 5:30.