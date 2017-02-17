State senators eye changes to the state court and prison systems

BOSTON (WWLP) – Momentum is building on Beacon Hill to update all aspects of the state’s criminal justice system; from the moment someone enters the courts, to what happens after sentencing. Ten state senators have filed bills, including one to eliminate mandatory minimum sentences for non-violent drug offenders.

“Makes no sense. Doesn’t make sense because it doesn’t look at the crime, the circumstances of the crime and the only one who can do that is the judge,” said state Senator Cynthia Creem.

Their goal is to reduce prison populations by helping inmates find jobs so they don’t end up back in the system. Boston state Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz told 22News she believes the time to act is now. Chang-Diaz cited a study that found minority and low-income defendants have higher rates of incarceration, costing taxpayers tens of millions of dollars each year.

“It’s broken in cost, in the big picture numbers in terms of the fact that we’re locking up five-times as many people in Massachusetts in the 1970’s,” said Chang-Diaz.

There’s no guarantee of passage. Many of these criminal justice bills have passed the Senate in previous sessions, but got stalled in the House.