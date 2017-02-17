Springfield PD: Man shot in leg on I-291

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man is expected to be OK after an early morning shooting in Springfield Friday.

Springfield Police Lt. Richard LaBelle told 22News a man was shot on the highway around 2:00 a.m. before making his way to Saint James Circle near Exit 4. LaBelle said police officers found the victim there with a gunshot wound to the leg. He said so far, the victim has been unable to give a description of who shot him.

State Trooper Joel Daoust told 22News part of I-291 eastbound by Exit 3 had to be closed so police could search for evidence. All lanes have since been reopened to drivers.