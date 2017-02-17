Springfield judge dismissed defamation lawsuit against Cosby

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed against Bill Cosby in Massachusetts.

The comedian still faces criminal charges in Pennsylvania.

The Springfield federal judge ruled Thursday that Katherine McKee didn’t adequately show Cosby defamed her when his representatives called a 2014 New York Daily News Story about her rape allegations defamatory and demanded a retraction.

Defamation is the act of communicating false statements about a person that injure the reputation of that person.

The former actress alleged that 79-year-old Cosby raped her in a Detroit hotel in 1974. McKee was among dozens of women who came forward with allegations recently and was one of at least eight women suing Cosby for defamation here in Massachusetts, where he owns a home.

Cosby’s lawyers called Thursday’s decision the correct outcome, but he still faces criminal charges in Pennsylvania. There, he’s pleaded not guilty to sexual assault charges.