Springfield judge dismissed defamation lawsuit against Cosby

Cosby is 79 years old.

By Published: Updated:
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, Pool)
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, Pool)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed against Bill Cosby in Massachusetts.

The comedian still faces criminal charges in Pennsylvania.

The Springfield federal judge ruled Thursday that Katherine McKee didn’t adequately show Cosby defamed her when his representatives called a 2014 New York Daily News Story about her rape allegations defamatory and demanded a retraction.

Defamation is the act of communicating false statements about a person that injure the reputation of that person.

Lawyers questioned Cosby’s wife for several hours in Springfield

The former actress alleged that 79-year-old Cosby raped her in a Detroit hotel in 1974. McKee was among dozens of women who came forward with allegations recently and was one of at least eight women suing Cosby for defamation here in Massachusetts, where he owns a home.

Cosby’s lawyers called Thursday’s decision the correct outcome, but he still faces criminal charges in Pennsylvania. There, he’s pleaded not guilty to sexual assault charges.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s