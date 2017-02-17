South Hadley redevelopment aims to attract new residents, small businesses

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A local redevelopment initiative hopes to bring new life to the Falls neighborhood in South Hadley. Community members have been working for years to renew the historic Falls area.

The South Hadley Redevelopment Authority is in the final stages of developing its renewal plan and hope to have it approved by the select board, town meeting and state by June of this year.

Frank DeToma, the Chair of the Redevelopment Authority, told 22News he hopes this project will make the Falls a tourist destination. He said, “It’s a walkable community. It’s a relatively small area with a main street. We’re interested in getting more housing down here, more small businesses in here as well.”

Detoma said he hopes to get most of the funding for the project from federal and state grants. A complete and final draft of the proposal will be made available to the public in the coming months.

Here’s a look at a version of the redevelopment plan.