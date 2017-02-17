Should drivers be allowed to talk on their cell phones?

It's illegal to text and drive

(WWLP) –  It’s legal for drivers in Massachusetts to talk on their cell phones while driving, but in neighboring Connecticut and Vermont, it’s prohibited unless it’s hands-free.

Governor Charlie Baker recently said he wasn’t sure talking while driving is an issue, rather it’s texting that is the big problem.

A law passed in 2010 that prohibits texting and driving.

22News Reporter Matt Caron spoke with drivers in western Massachusetts Friday morning to see what they think should and should not be allowed. See his report on 22News starting at 5:00.

