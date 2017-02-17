President Trump returns to campaign mode

(CNN) – President Donald Trump traveled to South Carolina this Friday afternoon to meet with leaders at Boeing, pushing his jobs agenda and making the case that his policies will improve the economy.

His trip comes after a contentious day in Washington where the president spent much of an impromptu press conference lashing out at the media.

Pres. Donald Trump: America is going to start winning again like never before.

President Donald Trump channeling candidate Donald Trump, taking his message to the people while visiting a Boeing plant in South Carolina.

Pres. Donald Trump: As your president I’m going to do everything I can to unleash the power of the American spirit and put our great people back to work

A measured President Trump staying on message, a stark contrast from Thursday’s contentious press conference

Where the president aggressively argued that things were running smoothly

Pres. Donald Trump: This administration is running like a fine-tuned machine.

But just hours later, his choice to replace his national security adviser Michael Flynn– retired vice admiral Bob Harward, turning down the offer — citing family commitments. But a friend of Harward saying the former navy seal was wary of the chaos in the white house.

Rep. Peter King New York: I think it’s not unusual in an administration for people to turn down positions.

Top republican in the senate, Mitch Mcconnell – reacting to the president’s ramped up rhetoric – saying he’d prefer to see him stay on message.

Sen. Mitch Mcconnell: I like what he’s doing. I’ve not been a fan of the, uh, extra discussion that he likes to engage in. But we’re gonna soldier on.

