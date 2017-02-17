Police say road rage is common; offers advice

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The police say it’s a common problem and you may have experienced it.

We know about one confirmed road rage incident from Saturday in West Springfield. It started on Riverdale Street. A driver shot another driver who allegedly cut him off.

In Springfield a man was shot this morning near Exit 3 on I-291. That incident has not been confirmed as road rage, but both victims were in their vehicle just driving when they were shot.

Sgt. John Delaney of the Springfield Police advised drivers to take down a license plate or describe the vehicle and let police handle it.

Don’t make an emotional decision.

“If someone is confronting you for some incident that took place in traffic, simply drive away. Do not get out of your car and confront them. If you have the presence of mind, get their plate number COVER and get to a place that is safe where there are a lot of people. Dial 911 and let the police respond and do their job,” said Sgt. Delaney.

Sgt. Delaney says the Springfield police get 911 calls all the time from people who’ve experienced road rage.