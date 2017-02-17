Police officer saves a woman from a burning car

(CNN) – There was dramatic video captured on a police body camera, shows a Washington state police officer going beyond the call of duty.

Using his baton to shatter a car window, and free a woman from her burning car.

The heart pounding rescue was captured on the officer’s body cam.

Officer Tim Schwering said, “You get there and all you see is this car on fire.”

Spokane police officer Tim Schwering, used his baton to break a window, trying to free a woman from a burning car.

Kim Novak, the victim said, “I was so helpless. Just absolutely helpless.”

Kim Novak had just come from the grocery store, when she says her car hit an ice bump and lost all power.

She couldn’t open the windows and even the manual door locks wouldn’t budge.

Novak said, “In the hood. Under the hood, I can smell it burning. Oh dear god, please get me out. Please. Please, I’m kicking. I’m kicking. Oh, God.”

Unable to kick her way out, there is little time before the smoke will render her unconscious.

Schwering added, “I just heard it on the radio and decided I’m going to go that, and so I surveyed the scene and it was basically we have to punch this window out to be able to get her out of there.”

After several strikes there was a small opening big enough for Kim to climb out.

The car was a 2012 Chevy Malibu is a complete wreck. There are no theories yet as to what went wrong. Gm is investigating.

Schwering said, “If you push from the inside you can still open a locked door. Pulled that thing– didn’t work. Tried to yank that didn’t work.”

Kim Novak continued on saying “I was just at the mercy of whoever was going to come and save me and that happened to be Tim and thank god for that.”

Because she knows that without his imitative and grit she likely would have died in the smoke filled car.