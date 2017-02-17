Police: More stolen diapers recovered in Rhode Island

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Investigators looking into the theft of $90,000 worth of diapers recovered more boxes on Friday.

About 600 boxes were recovered from a home in Cranston, Rhode Island State Police confirm.

According to police, the large supply of diapers was destined for the Amazon distribution center in Fall River but never made it to its destination last week.

On Thursday, police seized about 900 boxes of diapers from an empty storefront on Smith Street in Providence.

Police said an additional 800 boxes are still unaccounted for.

Two men – identified as Aubrey Bettis and Damon Martin – have been arrested in the case. Police also have a warrant out for a third suspect, who’s yet to be identified.

According to police, Bettis was hired by the owner of the delivery truck to drive the diapers from Pennsylvania to Fall River last Thursday. He instead allegedly sold them once he got to Rhode Island and told the truck’s owner he was not making the delivery and that the truck could be picked up in West Greenwich.

The owner contacted state police after locating the empty truck in a motel parking lot.

Bettis, 59, of Providence, and Martin, 41, of Coventry, were arraigned Thursday on charges of larceny over $1,500 and conspiracy. Martin also faces charges of soliciting another to commit a crime and obstructing a police officer.

Both men were released on personal recognizance.

