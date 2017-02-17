Pasta Bolognese with Buckley Healthcare Center

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Buckley Healthcare Center in Greenfield is a place where life is celebrated — and one of their standout features of the center is their brain healthy food! Head Chef Mike Harrison showed us how to make Pasta Bolognese and Vegetables with Homemade Pesto.

Buckley Healthcare Center

95 Laurel Street

Greenfield

Call (413) 774-3143 or visit BuckleyHealthcare.com.

Pasta Bolognese

Ingredients:

2 (28 oz.) cans whole tomatoes with juice or crushed tomatoes.

3 tablespoons olive oil.

6 0z. Pancetta or 6 slices bacon, finely chopped.

1/3 pound ground pork (not lean).

1/3 pound ground beef chuck (not lean).

1 small onion, finely chopped (about 1 cup).

1 carrot, finely chopped (about 1 cup).

1 cup dry red wine.

1 cup heavy cream.

1 teaspoon kosher salt.

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper.

1 pound small pasta such as orecchiette or rotini.

Garnish: Freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.

Directions:

1. If using whole tomatoes, in a blender or food processor, puree tomatoes with juice. Set aside.

2. In large, heavy pot over moderate heat, heat oil until hot but not smoking. Add pancetta & sauté until golden brown, 5 to 6 minutes. Add beef & pork, sauté until browned, 7 or 8 minutes. Add onion &

carrot and sauté until vegetables are tender, 5 to 6 minutes.

3. Stir in red wine and simmer, scraping up browned bits stuck to bottom of pan, until liquid is reduced by half, about 5 minutes. Stir in tomatoes, cream, salt and pepper. Reduce heat to moderately low and simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until sauce is thickened and brick-red in color approx. 30 minutes.

4. In large pot of boiling salted water, cook pasta until almost tender. Drain well and toss with sauce. Serve with grated cheese.

Promotional Consideration Provided by: Buckley Healthcare Center