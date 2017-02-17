Overnight closure on East Columbus Avenue in Springfield

By Published: Updated:
i-91-lane-change

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – East Columbus Avenue north of Emery Street in Springfield will remain closed overnight from 9:00 p.m. Friday to 5:00 a.m. Saturday.

According to MassDOT, the closure is part of the rehabilitation project of I-91 in Springfield. They said the first stage of completion is expected by August of 2018, with final acceptance by February of 2019.

Friday night, signs will be in place to direct you along the detour route. MassDOT offers the following directions to get around the construction:

  • To continue north: Turn right onto Emery Street and turn left onto Main Street. To access I-91 North, turn left onto Plainfield Street and take the ramp on the right for I-91 North.

Drivers should plan for extra travel time through the area.

Continuing Coverage: I-91 Reconstruction Project

