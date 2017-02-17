Officer indicted in bodycam shooting

(WESH) Oviedo, Florida police have released body camera footage of the police shooting that led to an officer being indicted earlier this week.

Matthew Danler, 37, was indicted with two counts of aggravated battery and a single count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The newly released footage is from the body camera Danler was wearing.

Danler’s body camera shows him arriving at a home on Sharon Court. He and another officer approach the driveway while a man drives away.

Danler opens fire and then engages in a pursuit.

Later in the video Danler can be heard saying the driver tried to run him over.

