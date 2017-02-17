Northampton welcomes first refugee family

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An Iraqi refugee family has a new home in Northampton.

“I think the immigrants make the country much more vibrant and alive and we need that energy especially since where they’re coming from such violence,” said Kate Barnes of Greenfield.

“A lot of them are just humble people, just like us, but they just been through a lot of stuff,” said Ian LaPlante of Northampton. “They’ve been through war zones, all sorts of trouble, and I’m just glad Northampton is bringing a family here.”

The family arrived in Northampton Friday after spending two years in a Turkish refugee camp. The family of three includes a 56 year old woman who is disabled and her two adult sons. They’re originally from Iraq.

They’re 1 of 51 families that Catholic Charities is resettling this year. The family will be assisted in their adjustment with the help of groups of Northampton families called the “Circle of Care.”

“There is a circle of care that has been assigned to them, but their job is to make ready so that they can greet them when they arrive,” said Kathryn Buckley Brawner, Director of Catholic Charities.

Buckley-Brawner told 22News, the family came through the International Organization of Migration. They provided them with warm clothing like coats, scarves and hats, and got them to their apartment Friday.

Buckley Brawner said she could not say where the family settled in Northampton. At least not for for now.