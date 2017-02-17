New Jersey murder suspect arrested in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man wanted for murder in New Jersey was arrested by U.S. Marshals, state troopers, and local police at an apartment in Springfield Friday morning.

U.S. Marshals spokesperson Dave Milne told 22News that 18 year-old Keyshaun Wiggins was found to be living in an apartment at 43 Bowdoin Street with his girlfriend and several small children.

The Newark Star-Ledger reports that Wiggins, a resident of Jersey City, is one of three suspects in the January 24 shooting death of 18 year-old Adrian Rivera at a housing project in Hoboken. The two other suspects, one of which is a juvenile, have already been arrested. Milne told 22News that Wiggins is facing additional charges for burglary and unlawfully possessing a firearm in connection to the case.

Milne says that members of their local fugitive task force were notified by the U.S. Marshals in New Jersey that Wiggins could be hiding out in the Springfield area with help from his girlfriend and her family. He says that it did not take long before they were able to trace Wiggins to the Bowdoin Street apartment.

The suspect appears to have been sleeping when the task force members came in and made the arrest. He surrendered without incident, and will be arraigned as a fugitive from justice in Springfield District Court, before he is eventually returned to New Jersey to face the murder charge.

U.S. Marshals, members of the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, the Springfield Police Department, the West Springfield Police Department, and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department carried out the arrest.