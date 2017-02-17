New developments in the deadly crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police released new details on the crash in Springfield that left four people dead.

On January 17th, at 9:30 p.m., a stolen SUV, with 5 people inside, crashed on Union Street; all four passengers were killed, three of them teenage girls from Springfield.

On February 16th, at 9:00 a.m., the lone survivor and gravely injured accused driver, Aaron Thorne, was arraigned from his hospital bed on 4 counts of vehicular homicide and four counts of manslaughter.

On February 17th, at 5:00 p.m., 22News obtained a State Police report. Troopers claim Thorne wasn’t just the driver, but the person who stole the car.

Police claim the key fob for the stolen Jeep was found in Thornes clothing after the crash, and surveillance video from Milford, Connecticut shows him stealing the SUV.

We found the Jeep’s black box data recorded the Jeep traveling 74 miles per hour just before crash; 44 miles above the speed limit. We also know what happened in the moment leading up to the crash.

Troopers claim they saw the Jeep parked on Ridgewood Terrace, and approached it because they thought a prostitute they were searching for may have been inside. They said the Jeep just sped off, and crashed minutes later, just over a quarter-mile away.

Troopers claim they did not chase the SUV.

Here is a look at the criminal complaint filed against Aaron Thorne.

Here is a look at the Massachusetts State Police report on the crash.