National Grid warning customers about scheme

(WWLP) –  National Grid has issued a warning about a familiar phone scheme that is once again popping up in Massachusetts.

National Grid says schemers claiming to be from the utility company are calling customers, telling them they have a past due balance on their bill.

The impersonators warn that service will be shut off immediately unless the customer buys a prepaid debit card, and provides the caller with the card’s account number.

National Grid says they would never demand payment or accept payment through a prepaid debit card.

