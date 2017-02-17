Melissa McCarthy drives a podium on SNL

(CNN) – When have you ever heard of a podium taking a starring role? Saturday Night Live’s motorized podium driven by Melissa McCarthy is perhaps the first world-famous podium.

When President Trump stood behind a podium and asked a reporter, “You OK?” It reminded us of another podium and a fake reporter asking the same question. Melissa McCarthy as Press Secretary Sean Spicer drove her SNL podium into immortality, the world’s most famous motorized podium.

Marc Petrosino, of Monkey Boys Productions said, “It was a lot of fun.”

SNL gave this small Pennsylvania company, Monkey Boys Productions, less than 48 hours to create the podium. SNL first suggested rigging a Segway but that was deemed dangerous. So they took a motorized wheelchair, removed the seat, and built a podium on it out of foam and wood.

McCarthy controlled it with a joystick. In her first rehearsal, McCarthy’s driving was a little bit tentative.

Petrosino said, “It’s nothing you’ve ever done before. But once she got the hang of it she was flying around having a great time, trying to run people over.”

Of course even non-motorized podiums have mishaps; Hillary’s collapsed and Obama’s Presidential Seal fell. Podiums, are always getting abused by coaches. Which makes McCarthy seem almost gentle.

However, when you take the podium, try not to take it with you. The then Prime Minister of Italy tripped on a mic cord at the White House. Silvio Berlusconi decapitated the podium but kept talking.

When your podium acts like a bully.