MassDOT pothole information program available in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new MassDOT pothole tracking system will be available online to drivers throughout Massachusetts within the next few months.

The pothole information program has been piloted in the Springfield area over the last year and includes an online “Potholes Dashboard,” which shows maps of pothole locations and size, numbers of potholes filled, the type of material used, and the approximate cost.

MassDOT said in a release sent to 22News Friday that data collected during the pilot program shows that MassDOT has made about 210 pothole repairs between Springfield and Weston, Massachusetts so far this year.

The application is expected to be implemented in the rest of western Massachusetts near the New York line within the next month. The program will be implemented in southeastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod, and the Boston Metropolitan area months later.

Potholes can be reported through MassDOT’s Pothole Hotline number at 857-368-6999.