WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Detectives were speaking a victim Friday night to find out what led up to a stabbing in a super market parking lot.

West Springfield Police Sgt. Nolan Ryan told 22News a man was slashed across his back on Friday in the parking lot between the Big Y and the McDonald’s on Memorial Avenue.

Sgt. Ryan said the victim is expected to survive. No information was available on a possible suspect.