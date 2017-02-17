Man charged with striking officer ruled dangerous

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A man charged with running down a Massachusetts police officer apologized and said he never meant to strike the officer, blaming drug use for his actions.

Matthew Ostrander was ruled a danger and ordered held without bail for four months at a hearing Thursday.

The 47-year-old Ostrander faces 17 charges including assault to murder in connection with a chase Saturday in which Auburn Officer Luis Santos was hurt.

Police say Ostrander was being pursued because he was a suspect in a housebreak and was driving 60 mph when he struck the officer as he was deploying tire-deflation devices.

Santos suffered a concussion and a broken leg and is now recovering at home.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that Ostrander’s attorney submitted 19 letters from friends and relatives describing Ostrander as warm and loving.