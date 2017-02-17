Baker renews debate on hand-held cell phone use while driving

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is getting in on the ongoing debate over hand-held cell phone use while driving. The Governor admits he’s not completely familiar with the laws on talking while driving, but said he’s leaning toward keeping it legal.

14 states ban the use of handheld cell phone use while driving. Massachusetts is NOT one of them, but should it be?

“I think you should always have two hands on the wheel at all times if possible. I know some people can eat and drive but usually you are not eating for a long period of time,” said Fleming Wilson of Windsor, Connecticut.

46 states, including Massachusetts, ban texting while driving.

Governor Baker said he thinks texting is a bigger problem than talking on the phone; but even if you were to ban the use of a hand-held phone, there are still a lot of vehicles that offer Bluetooth technology where you can make a phone call and talk directly through your speakers.

Baker said he doesn’t want to limit phone access only to people who can afford putting Bluetooth in their car.

Balise Chevy/Buick/GMC in Springfield told 22News that what used to be an add-on feature is now standard on most vehicles. “It is probably in about 98% of the new vehicles we manufacture today. It allows yo to be more alert and more aware of your surroundings when you drive,” said Francisco Carattini, product specialist for Balise Chevrolet/Buick/GMC.

Massachusetts banned texting while driving in 2010, but left phone calls unregulated. People told 22News they also use their phone as a GPS to navigate.