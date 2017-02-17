Lawmaker pay raise would also boost pension payments

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – State lawmakers will see their salaries go up, but the recently approved pay raise package will boost their state pensions significantly as well.

The State Legislature overrode Governor Baker’s veto earlier this month, paving the way for hefty salary increases for themselves paid for by taxpayers. The pay raise package will cost $18 million a year. Top-ranking lawmakers will see the biggest raises in the form of stipends.

The controversial law will also benefit these lawmakers in the long run by boosting their pension, which is calculated based on salaries. The longer they serve, the more they’ll collect after they retire.

State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg oversees the state pension fund. We contacted her to learn more about the possible financial impacts of these pay raises, but she declined to speak with 22News.