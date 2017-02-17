Investigation ongoing in Easthampton after explosives, ammunition found

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Easthampton is in jail Friday morning after police found ammunition and explosives in a building on Pleasant Street.

Easthampton Police said they found a large amount of material used for making explosives, already-made explosives, ammunition, and other illegal contraband inside a rented space at 142 Pleasant Street Thursday.

Officers arrested 41-year-old Bryan Desmarais, who they believe is responsible. Desmarais is facing multiple charges including:

Throw/Place/Explode explosives

Possession of an incendiary device

Possession of explosives and destructive devices

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

22News was on Pleasant Street Thursday night while police detonated the explosives they found inside the building. Easthampton Police Officer Chad Alexander told 22News the investigation dates back to an incident that occurred on Super Bowl Sunday, when several explosions were heard near Lower Mill Pond. Alexander said state police and the FBI were investigating the incident and found detonated explosives in the area Thursday, leading to their raid of the rented space on Pleasant Street.

Desmarais lives on Ridewood Terrace in Easthampton, but police haven’t said how he is connected to the rented space.

Easthampton police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 413-527-1212.

The Easthampton Police Detective Bureau has been assisted by The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the FBI Springfield field office Joint Terrorism Task Force, the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, and the United States Attorney’s Office in Springfield in this investigation.